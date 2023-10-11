[Update]: The Maywood Police has released the following statement:

Maywood, Il – On Tuesday, October 11, 2023, Sergio Brown was taken into custody while re-entering the United States via San Diego, from Mexico. The San Diego Police Department Threat Management Unit along with other Local and Federal agencies took Mr. Brown into custody after a warrant was issued for First-Degree Murder, for the death of his mother Myrtle Brown. Currently Mr. Brown is awaiting extradition to Maywood, IL, to face charges of First-Degree Murder. On Saturday, September 16, 2023, when family members and authorities were unable to locate Mrs. Mrytle Brown nor Sergio Brown, both were considered Missing Persons. After a brief search of the residence that the two shared in Maywood, IL, Mrs. Mrytle Brown’s body was found near a creek not far from the residence. Anyone having knowledge of this incident is asked to please contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.

CNN is reporting that former NFL player Sergio Brown has been taken into custody by law enforcement in connection with the death of his mother, Myrtle, who was found beaten and dumped in a creek behind her home in Maywood, a suburb of Chicago, last month. Both Sergio Brown and his mother had been reported missing by family members prior to the discovery of Myrtle Brown’s body. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

In the weeks since his mother’s death, Brown has repeatedly posted bizarre videos from Mexico, where he has decried his mother’s death as “fake news,” partied with tourists, and shared his thoughts on the Pixar film Finding Dory. In one video, Brown claimed his mother was not dead, but was actually on vacation in Mexico. Brown also accused the Maywood Police and the FBI of kidnapping him, and mocked their attempts to locate him.

According to CNN, Mexican authorities deported Brown after the Maywood Police secured a warrant for his arrest in connection with Myrtle Brown’s death. A neighbor of Myrtle Brown’s, Carlos Cortez, told Chicago’s WBBM that he provided his Ring doorbell video footage to the police, claiming the video showed Sergio Brown lighting a bonfire and “burning all (Myrtle’s) clothes.”

At the time of publication, Maywood Police had not returned Deadspin’s call.

Brown played safety for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He has not appeared in a game since 2016. Undrafted out of Notre Dame, Brown played in 94 games, recording one INT, four fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, and 144 tackles.

This is a developing story and we will be updating as more details emerge.


