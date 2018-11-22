Photo: Jeff Chiu (AP)

Late in Oklahoma City’s Wednesday night road win over the shorthanded Warriors, Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo got tangled up with Jonas Jerebko going for a rebound in transition, and came down awkwardly on his left leg, with Jerebko’s full weight landing on an already severely bent and twisted ankle. This was very gross and scary, and Diallo appeared to be in excruciating pain.

The replay is the sort of thing that will stay with you. Be warned! It’s extremely gross!

In yet another sign that the bodies of professional athletes work in profoundly different ways than the crude and brittle and failing meat sacks of the population at large, this injury is somehow not a Comprehensively Exploded Leg. In fact, the Thunder say Diallo suffered nothing worse than an ankle sprain.

This is the second time in just over a week that an NBA player has gone to the floor and been stretchered off with a gruesome-looking lower leg injury, only for it to be revealed soon after that what looked to be catastrophic didn’t actually involve any major damage at all. If I fell like that and had a 230-pound person land on my leg, I would need to have my entire body below the neck amputated. Oh to be young and also superhuman.