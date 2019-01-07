Screenshot: NFL Network

Steve Smith has made his transition from cantankerous NFL player to cantankerous NFL pundit, and over the weekend he treated Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the way he used to treat opposing defensive backs.



Smith criticized Watson for showboating during Saturday’s 21-7 Wild Card loss to the Colts. Watson tamely celebrated several times after running for a first down while losing, which Smith found unacceptable. “As a wide receiver, I hate seeing you do all that. People will say, ‘Oh, Steve you did that.’ Yeah I did. But when we was getting our ass whooped: put the ball down, get back in the huddle, and let’s go back to work,” Smith said.

It took about 10 seconds of searching YouTube to find this clip of Smith showboating while his team was losing 24-10 to the Bears in the second quarter of a game in 2011:

It didn’t take long for Smith to get called out by one of his last but most fearsome former rivals, Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey:



Watson doesn’t seem too worried about the criticism: