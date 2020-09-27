Sunday Scaries: After going 4-0 last week, here are my Week 3 bets you should avoid

Image : Eric Barrow ( Shutterstock )

These Sundays are not scaring me yet.



Last week, I didn’t just have a winning week on bets I told you not to touch... to my surprise, I went 4-0.

Jacksonville (+8) kept it close against Tennessee. Arizona (-6.5) beat the Washington Football Team by 15. The Giants (+5.5) lost the game and Saquon Barkley but still managed to cover against the worst 2-0 team in football. And with under two minutes left in the game, Leonard Fournette broke off a 46-yard run to give Tampa (-8.5) the double-digit win and cover.

I know the Sunday Scaries are supposed to be games you should avoid betting, but I’ll be damned if I spend this much time writing about NFL gambling only to not share my own predictions at the end of the slideshow.

I’m 5-2 on the season betting the most atrocious games of the week. I’m feeling good about Week 3, but there are still a few games that freak me the fuck out.

Here they are in a particular order.