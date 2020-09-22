Which undefeated NFL teams are gigantic frauds? Let’s investigate

Defending champion Kansas City has picked up where it left off by winning its first two games of 2020. Image : ( Getty Images )

It’s never too early to overreact to NFL win totals.



After week two, there are 11 undefeated teams — a record high for the league. But some squads don’t look as good as their wins show. So who’s going to crumble in 2020? You can always count on a few organizations.

At this time last year, there were nine 2-0 teams heading into week three. Of those nine, seven made the playoffs. The Cowboys would go on to squander the season at 8-8, after starting 3-0. The LA Rams also started strong last year, until their NFC championship hangover caught up to them. The Detroit Lions were also technically undefeated after week two in 2019, with a 1-0-1 record including a tie with the Cardinals.

Starting 2-0 has never guaranteed a winning season — we know how that Lions team turned out last year — but teams who win early do tend to play in January.

There are few exceptions, of course. Teams that start 0-2 have a 12 percent chance of reaching the postseason. And in 2007, the Giants started off 0-2 and won a Super Bowl.

So which 2-0 teams are legitimate contenders in the NFL? And whom should we expect to slip?