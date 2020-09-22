Which undefeated NFL teams are gigantic frauds? Let’s investigate

NFL

Which undefeated NFL teams are gigantic frauds? Let’s investigate

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:LA Rams
LA RamsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersBaltimore RavensSeattle SeahawksBuffalo Billschicago bearsarizona cardinalstennessee titansPittsburgh SteelersGreen Bay Packers
Save
Defending champion Kansas City has picked up where it left off by winning its first two games of 2020.
Defending champion Kansas City has picked up where it left off by winning its first two games of 2020.
Image: (Getty Images)

It’s never too early to overreact to NFL win totals.

After week two, there are 11 undefeated teams — a record high for the league. But some squads don’t look as good as their wins show. So who’s going to crumble in 2020? You can always count on a few organizations.

At this time last year, there were nine 2-0 teams heading into week three. Of those nine, seven made the playoffs. The Cowboys would go on to squander the season at 8-8, after starting 3-0. The LA Rams also started strong last year, until their NFC championship hangover caught up to them. The Detroit Lions were also technically undefeated after week two in 2019, with a 1-0-1 record including a tie with the Cardinals.

Starting 2-0 has never guaranteed a winning season — we know how that Lions team turned out last year — but teams who win early do tend to play in January.

There are few exceptions, of course. Teams that start 0-2 have a 12 percent chance of reaching the postseason. And in 2007, the Giants started off 0-2 and won a Super Bowl.

So which 2-0 teams are legitimate contenders in the NFL? And whom should we expect to slip?

Advertisement

2 / 13

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

If New England ran the ball I’d get to talk about Cam in this series on 2-0 teams. But here we are. Seattle is undefeated after stopping the Pats on the goal line and beating the Falcons in week one. Seattle could string a few more wins together with the Cowboys, Dolphins and Vikings coming up.

Fraud potential: Low

Advertisement

3 / 13

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

Beating the Lions and Vikings doesn’t really prove anything except that Green Bay will likely host a home game in January. Don’t get it twisted, the Packers are clear favorites in this stale division. Their 2-0 record is justified.

Fraud potential: Low

Advertisement

4 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

Pittsburgh beat two crappy teams: the Giants and an injured Broncos. But with Ben back and Mike Tomlin coaching with a legitimate starting NFL QB the Steelers will likely beat their 8-8 record from last year. Pittsburgh’s record shouldn’t shock anyone...yet.

Fraud potential: Low

Advertisement

5 / 13

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

The Ravens beat the Browns then the Texans handedly. They’ll face a tougher test against the Chiefs next week. Still, Baltimore is the class of the conference. If any undefeated team looks better than their record, it’s Baltimore.

Fraud potential: Low

Advertisement

6 / 13

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

The Super Bowl champions are, unsurprisingly, an undefeated team through two games. But next Monday they face the Ravens in Baltimore. It’s one of the toughest games on the Chiefs schedule for sure. Win or lose in Week 3, though, Kansas City will likely be a 2-0 team that plays in January — maybe February.

Fraud potential: Low

Advertisement

7 / 13

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

There are three teams in the NFL’s group of death division with undefeated records. The Cardinals are one of them and I’m beginning to see why oddsmakers liked Kyler Murray to contend for the MVP before the season kicked off. How far can Murray take this team, though? Perhaps to game in January with the way he is playing.

Fraud potential: Medium

Advertisement

8 / 13

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

Illustration for article titled Which undefeated NFL teams are gigantic frauds? Let’s investigate
Image: (Getty Images)

It’s only September 22, but the AFC East is turning into a two horse race. Thesole undefeated team in the division is the Buffalo Bills. A playoff team last year, Buffalo will probably contend for another spot in the postseason this year.

Fraud potential: Medium

Advertisement

9 / 13

L.A. Rams

L.A. Rams

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

L.A. missed the playoffs last year after making the Super Bowl the year before. Their biggest obstacle this season is their division. Playing the Niners, Cardinals and Seahawks twice would be rough for any team, let alone the Rams.

Fraud potential: Medium

Advertisement

10 / 13

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

There’s no 2-0 team worse than the Chicago Bears. You know this. Chicago almost lost to the Lions and Giants. They’ll play the Falcons (who have something to prove), the Colts and the Bucs in the next few weeks. The Bears still have to play Green Bay twice too. Good night and good luck, Chicago.

Fraud potential: High

Advertisement

11 / 13

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans

undefined
Image: (Getty Images)

Tennessee has found itself in two extremely tight fourth-quarter games against the Broncos and Jaguars. With a Week 2 win, hopefully the Titans have stopped a second wave of Minshew Mania. But they’ll play a tougher schedule in weeks to come. I’m not sure who could be sold on Tennessee yet. This is a team that could easily be 0-2.

Fraud potential: High

Advertisement

12 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

Illustration for article titled Which undefeated NFL teams are gigantic frauds? Let’s investigate
Image: (Getty Images)

Vegas won in their home opener last night in front of zero fans in a brand new stadium/Roomba. Raider QB, Derek Carr, has exceeded expectations and is completing around 73 percent of his throws. Also worth mentioning, Carr has not thrown a pick this season. How long will the Raiders run last? Not sure. The Raiders are in the AFC West — they’ll still have to play the Chiefs twice. If Carr can continue play like a superhuman, anything can happen. But I expect this team, and Carr, to come back to earth soon.

Fraud potential: High

Advertisement

13 / 13