Sunday Scaries: The Week 15 bets to avoid

Image : Getty Images

Sometimes I wish I could avoid betting the bets to avoid.



I break down four scary spreads every Sunday, but I still give my predictions at the end of the slideshow because… why not? I’m not actually putting money on these games, fools.



Still, my pride gets a little crushed when I go 1-3, like I did last Sunday. I was hot early in the season with a couple 3-1 weeks and an undefeated Sunday in September. Yeah, there’ve been a handful of Monday morning’s when I realize I’ve gone 2-2 . But 1-3 is just… rough.



Last week’s debacle leaves me at 27-27 on the season. Fifty percent actually isn’t that bad, especially when you consider the atrocious games featured in here for the last four months.



So before I get to my counterintuitive picks, here are the spreads you should avoid.

