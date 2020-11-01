Sunday Scaries: The Week 8 bets to avoid

Illustration :



It’s been a few weeks since an NFL game has been canceled. But there seems to be at least one game a week that could be postponed at any moment.



On Thursday, the Giants and Chargers each had an offensive lineman test positive for the virus. Both teams sent players home. New York only practiced with four offensive lineman and L.A. head coach Anthony Lynn just sent every player home.

Both teams are still scheduled to play today and tomorrow. Neither are featured on the Sunday Scaries. Still there are plenty of games to avoid heading into the halfway mark of the NFL season.

Your own Sunday scaries may be particularly bad today because of that thing happening in a few days. But maybe NFL games with military flyovers and faux marketing about “social justice” and national anthem performances and team COVID-19 outbreaks and the coordinated effort to keep a qualified quarterback out of the league and “it takes all of us” helmet stickers will keep your mind off of what’s at stake.

No? Shocking.

With so many things to avoid, here are 4 football games you shouldn’t bet on.