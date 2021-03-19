TAKE THE QUIZ! Here's an 'Elite Eight' trivia questions for NCAA Tourney's opening day

Q1: Name the ‘realest’ Cinderellas

Image : Getty Images

Oh sure, everyone loves a good Cinderella run. And if you’re like me and take the NCAA Tournament, and its history, seriously (you are reading this) you can no doubt rattle off the biggest ones to crash a Final Four like Loyola and George Mason.

But would it surprise you to learn that since the brackets expanded to 64 (later 68) in 1985, only three teams have won it all seeded higher than a 4.



Name these true Cinderellas who got the glass slipper to fit at the end of the ball.