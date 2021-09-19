Resident homer and Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow reminded everyone why everything about his schtick will always and forever be better suited for the college football platform.



Before the Gators battled Alabama in an early-season SEC showdown Saturday, Tebow used his airtime to make a rather bold prediction.

Screw objectivity in analyzing the matchup; Tebow went for the gusto and didn’t just pick Florida to win but said they’d put a “whoopin’” on Alabama down in the swamps of Gainesville. Of course, we all knew where Tebow would go with his pick, but it’s the way he did it that illustrates precisely why Tebow was born to be on the college football stage.

Florida might have won this game, had Tebow been able to perform his speech in the Gators locker room in front of players and coaches just before heading out to the field. The Gators still came awfully close to beating No. 1-ranked Alabama, falling just short, 31-29. If not for the 21-3 deficit in the first quarter of this game, Florida would’ve had a great chance at completing the upset that Tebow predicted. After the first quarter, the Gators outscored the Crimson Tide 26-10 the rest of the game. That 18-point hole Florida dug themselves was just a bit too steep to climb out of completely.

Tebow’s enthusiastic and vigor-laden speech only reaffirmed why Tim should never again contemplate doing anything related to working in the NFL. He should certainly know his playing days are over (right?). But aside from playing, if any NFL team offers a coaching position or even a spot in the front office, just say no, Tim. Just say no! Tebow needs to look at the NFL the same way he does drugs and stay far away. It’s in everyone’s best interest that Tebow only deals with college football for the next 75 years.

This type of theatrical performance goes over well in professional football when you’re a complete baller or a winner. Rallying the troops gets the attention of NFL players if you can then back it up on the field. In the NFL, Tebow could never do that at a high enough level. Sure, Tebow had one nice regular season run in 2011 and even led the Denver Broncos to a playoff win. After that, Tebow just kind of hung around the league for a few years hoping for one last shot at being a starting QB. That opportunity never happened. And we recently witnessed how far a stretch it was for Tebow to attempt an NFL comeback at this stage in his life. Tim came back and couldn’t even make the team coached by his college head coach, Urban Meyer.

A long pro career just never seemed to be in the cards for Tebow. But on the college level, Tebow is a legend and will always be accepted on that platform in a way the NFL never would. Heck, he even appears in Heisman House commercials with fellow winners like Bo Jackson and Barry Sanders. He’s truly at home in the college ranks.

Advertisement

I’ll give Tebow credit though, he’s not afraid to step outside the box and try something different, no matter what the outside world thinks of it. Just look at his MLB run in the minors. Tebow is a different kind of cat. Hopefully, Tim realizes now where his football home is and should be for a long time.