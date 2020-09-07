The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, NFC East: Can Anyone Break Up This Two-Horse Town?

Dallas Cowboys

Photo : Getty

Covid Response: “HIPAA ??” That’s what Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted when his name publicly appeared as a Cowboy who’d contracted the virus. Elliott seems fine now, but he obviously doesn’t want his teammates to get COVID-19. “We are all here to play football. We’re not going to do anything dumb to jeopardize that,” he recently told reporters. Since camp began, the Cowboys have recorded one positive test. Elliot and the rest of the team want that number to stay right there.

Outside The Lines: Jerry Jones has an opinion on everything. He is the most outspoken owner in professional sports. But it was his silence this summer that made headlines. “Where is Jerry Jones?” Was a trending conversation on the bird after the owner did not comment on the police killing of George Floyed and the national protests that ensued.

Oh, he’s here now?: After 13 years in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett as head coach in Dallas. V eteran quarterback Andy Dalton is also heading to Dallas. On the Cowboys, he’ll be able to flourish in a role he was made for... backup. Rookie CeeDee Lamb has looked impressive in camp.

Where’d he go?: The Cowboys offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL. But All-Pro center Travis Frederick retired this offseason at 29, and will leave a hole up front. Dallas also lost two starters on defense, Robert Quinn and Byron Jones.

Fans in the stands: Of course there will be fans — it’s Jerry’s World. How many? We have yet to find out, and likely won’t know until the home opener on September 20. But Jones says he expects “a great crowd” when the Falcons come to town.

What to expect: This year is always the year, according to Cowboys fans. The annual hype train is running on schedule. But if history is any indication, this team finds a way to squander a promising first-half record and miss the playoffs by the end of the regular season or lose in early January. With all that said, expect the Boys to compete for a division crown and playoff spot. Lamb is an exciting prospect who could give starting QB Dak Prescott another weapon on offense. The Cowboys definitely have a shot to avenge their late-season debacle from last year.