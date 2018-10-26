Welcome back to Sports Horror stories, a video series where we remember that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is, in a way, constantly happening all around us.

We bring you the tragedy of Tony Saunders, who is one of the many pitchers who have broken their arms while throwing a pitch. His 1999 incident at Tropicana Field looks as painful as they come, and it completely derailed his career.

This one is not nearly as graphic as the Malarchuk blade incident or Hayward’s ankle break—but it’s still tough to watch.