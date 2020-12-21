The Jets are Jets-ing their No. 1 pick chances away

The Jets are now in a tiebreak with the Jags for the number one draft pick. Image : AP

The New York Jets can’t even tank well.



With their win against the Rams, the Jets could lose a chance to hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.



Advertisement

I say “could” because there is still hope for you, Jets fans. At 1-13, you’re not alone. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t won a game since Week 1. They also share a 1-13 record.



Whoever loses the most games by the end of Sunday, January 3, gets the top pick, obviously. But what happens when two teams suck so much that they’re tied for the worst spot and haven’t played each other? The league will move to the next tiebreaker: Strength of schedule (SOS).



Advertisement

Right now, the Jaguars own the No. 1 pick with a weaker SOS.

If Jet fans want Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, considered one of the best QB prospects in years, they’d better hope that Jacksonville wins one of their final games (they of course lose them both).

Here’s who the two teams have left.

Jaguars

vs Bears

at Colts

Jets

vs Browns

at Patriots

Every game listed will kick off at 1 p.m. on a Sunday. It’s a bummer because I think the country could use a Bears-Jaguars Sunday night flex. Put the Bears in primetime and they could lose to practically anyone.

Advertisement

But as the season comes to a close, we may only get more L’s from these two teams.



With only two weeks of NFL regular-season football left, ESPN’s football power index currently projects Jacksonville to have a 74.2 percent chance of clinching the No. 1 pick. After Sunday’s win, the Jets have a 25.6 percent chance, and Cincinnati has the slightest of odds, 0.2 percent, to capture the top pick for the second straight year.



Advertisement

Jet fans, you got your win. Congratulations.



Hopefully Ohio State QB Justin Fields works out for ya’ll.

