The NFL rewards men who put their hands on women

Ben Roethlisberger served a six-game suspension for sexual assault in 2010. Image : ( Getty Images )

That headline is a doozy, isn’t it?

But, despite how shocking and sad it may be, it’s factual. The recent news of Antonio Brown’s deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is putting a spotlight back on how bad the NFL, teams, and players are when it comes to protecting women.



Brown doesn’t get another chance unless the gatekeepers want him back. And for a league where women make up 47 percent of the fan base, the question has even been asked: Is it time for women to take a stand?



Once again, the onus looks like it’s going to be on the oppressed to help their oppressors change society. Which is a situation that happens far too often.



And while Brown’s name is in the news at this moment, there have been many men before him that were given slaps on the wrists and allowed to play football again with little or no consequence. People either forgot, or chose to look away due to their talent, or the news cycle simply moved on to something else.



Well, we don’t want you to ever ignore what the NFL has allowed, or what it has become: a league that will blackball you if you want the police to stop killing Black people, but will happily welcome you back with open arms if you put your hands on women.



Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Last year, the Chiefs cut Hunt after a video was released of him kicking and shoving a woman. But that didn’t stop the Browns from signing him

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

After being dismissed from Oklahoma State’s football team for domestic assault charges in college, the league chose not to suspend Hill even after audio was released of him telling his fiancée “you should be afraid of me too,” after he allegedly broke his son’s arm.



Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Three game suspension for groping a female Uber driver. And then there’s this.

Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Suspended four games for “improper conduct” towards his ex-girlfriend.

Josh Brown, New York Giants

Brown re-signed with, and got a raise from, the Giants even though they knew about his domestic violence issues, which led to a six-game suspension.

Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

Six-game suspension following a long investigation into alleged domestic abuse situations.

Ray McDonald, San Francisco 49ers

McDonald was arrested after bruises were found on his fiancée. No charges were filed against him. The Bears would cut him a year later for being arrested on domestic violence charges.

T.J. Ward, Denver Broncos

Received a one-game suspension for allegedly throwing a glass mug at a female bartender at a strip club.

Greg Hardy, Carolina Panthers

His initial 10-game suspension was reduced to four, even after Deadspin released the photos proving that he beat up his girlfriend.

Chris Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Cook missed 10 games after a domestic violence arrest, but the case took a turn when the jury acquitted him, ruling that he acted in self-defense.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Big Ben’s six-game suspension was cut to only four after he was alleged of sexually assaulting a female college student in a bathroom at a bar.

Adam “Pacman” Jones, Tennessee Titans

One-year suspension after he hit a dancer in a Las Vegas strip club during All-Star Weekend, which started a riot that led to multiple people being shot.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals took Mixon with the 48th pick in the 2017 draft even though this happened.