Tom Brady’s performance

Usually, this wouldn’t register because it’s Tom Freakin’ Brady. Tom took the top spot this year in the players’ vote on NFL Network of the Top 100 in the NFL. While not everyone agrees with his ranking, it’s the fourth time Brady has claimed that title in his career.

If we look a little deeper, though, there could be cause to pause on Brady producing another MVP-caliber season. Tom took an “arranged” 11-day break in the middle of Buccaneers’ training camp a couple of weeks ago for personal reasons. Last week it was reported that the personal stuff Brady was tending to was his marriage.

Brady hinted and spoke about some personal issues in his return press conference following his hiatus from the team. Whatever may or may not be happening in the Brady household is between Tom and Gisele, but her feelings on wanting him to retire and come home have been well publicized for years.

Then there was Tom’s short-lived retirement early in the offseason, so anyone who’s ever been married could probably understand why Gisele might be a little angry. Then there was Brady’s physical appearance during the press conference, where he addressed his absence at camp. Tom didn’t look like his usual self. He looked physically and mentally drained.

Tom Brady on taking 11 days away from the team: “I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of **** going on.”

Let’s not forget the multiple offensive linemen injuries Tampa Bay is dealing with entering the season. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is coming off an ACL tear, no more Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown is long gone in more ways than his parting with the team. The Bucs added Julio Jones to the WR group, but no one is sure how much he has left at this point.

We know Brady has done more with much less, but that wasn’t at 45. Week 1 Sunday Night in Dallas on NBC should be interesting.