Photo: Matt Rourke (AP)

Colt McCoy was the presumptive favorite to earn the not-especially-coveted starting quarterback job in Washington during training camp. That race appears to be up in the air today, after head coach Jay Gruden announced Wednesday that McCoy will miss Thursday night’s exhibition against the Bengals, which would’ve been McCoy’s first appearance of the preseason. Less troubling than that he will miss the game is the reason why:

That injury from December was a broken leg, suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of last season. If eight-plus months seems like an especially long time for a non-catastrophic broken leg to heal, you should know that McCoy’s recovery did not proceed along a normal timeline. As Gruden explained to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington back in April, McCoy required additional procedures during the offseason because the team pushed too aggressively to get him back last season:

“What happened was when he had the injury we were aggressive trying to get him back on the field so fast we didn’t give it time enough to heal the right way so they went back in and did a small procedure to make sure that thing is on track to be full strength by the season,” Gruden explained at the NFL League Meetings in Arizona last month.



Advertisement

That second procedure was not McCoy’s last—he reportedly required a third “minor procedure” in the spring, although the Skins were confident at the time that he’d be up to speed in time for this preseason. Rushing a player back from a significant injury in order to chase a long-shot playoff berth is a bad look, especially if it leads to multiple setbacks in his recovery and ultimately cuts into his shot at earning a starting spot the next season. But this sort of injury chaos is pretty much par for the course for one of the most dysfunctional organizations in professional sports. Consider the following:

Advertisement

This feels like a good time to mention that the team’s training staff won the Ed Block Courage Award NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year for 2018.