Fireman Ed announced his “retirement” from, uhh, attending Jets games in a helmet and teaching Jets fans how to spell a one-syllable word back in 2012. He’s made appearances since then, but only do to heroic things like pass the torch to a younger generation of people who loudly spell a word at football games.

But leaving behind the Taking Football Too Seriously business is tough on a man, especially one who’s been courted by the desperate fools running his favorite team. The pull is strong. Ed is clearly not ready to just stop being the fucking superfan guy. Viewers were treated to the unexpected sight of a helmeted Ed in the stands of Monday’s blowout win in Detroit, when Jets fans took over an otherwise empty Ford Field for some celebratory spelling exercises.

This was apparently a preview of what’s to come. It appears now that Ed will come out of retirement for Sunday’s Jets home opener, to the great thrill of exactly no one on earth except possibly Fireman Ed himself.

Great! Great.