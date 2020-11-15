Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Golf

Tiger shanks his way to disastrous, 10-stroke No. 12: A shot-by-shot analysis

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:The Masters
The MastersTiger Woodsamen cornerPGA Golf
Tiger’s Masters tournament is over for 2020 after shooting a disastrous 10 on the 12th hole.
Image: (Getty Images)

Gather round, this doesn’t happen often.

After tying a personal best first round in a Masters on Thursday, Tiger Woods went into the day wearing his signature Sunday red, but he looked like a clown on No. 12.

In the final round of the Masters, Woods shanked his way around on a par 3.

Tiger was not in contention to be a repeat champion but he came into Amen Corner +2 on the day. Respectable. But his game, and tournament, fell apart in just a few swings.

On the tee box at 12, he launched his first shot into the water.

Drop. Hitting 3.

He hit a wedge shot into the water.

Drop. Hitting 5.

That one goes into the back bunker.

I don’t know about you, but this is starting to remind me of my golf game.

Ok. We’re in the bunker. What does the GOAT do now? Skip in? Chip in? Get the ball close to the hole? Get the ball on the green?!

No. None of the above.

Here’s what he did instead.

That’s three lost balls in the Augusta waters.

Drop again. What shot are we on now, 8? Yeah, 8.

Hit it out of the bunker, we’re on the green!

Miss a put. 9.

Make a put, that’s 10. Yikes.

Tiger would birdie the next hole, but his tournament is over.

The good news? He’ll only have to wait a few months to redeem himself at Augusta.

The 2021 Masters are still set to tee off in April.

