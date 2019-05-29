Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty)

When we last checked in with Tim Tebow, he was preparing for professional life full of Triple-A baseball and a personal life full of matrimonial sex. Tebow and his fiancée still haven’t officially tied the knot, so the sex is still on hold, as is the progress of his baseball career. Tebow has been extremely bad in Triple-A so far this season—he’s slashing .156/.239/.227 in 128 at-bats—and last night he went and got himself struck out by a position player.



To be fair, that’s a pretty good pitch from a position player. Sans context, there’s nothing all that shameful about going down on strikes because you watched an 88-mph fastball graze the outside corner of the plate.

However! What kinda no-good coward goes up to the plate and tries to grind out a walk when a position player is on the mound and your team is winning 15-2 in the ninth inning? Swing the damn bat, man! Tim Tebow is huge and strong and not a very skilled baseball player, and when presented with the opportunity to unleash those big muscles on a meatball from a non-pitcher, he just stood there like a lump. Pathetic!