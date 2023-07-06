Hoops, she did it again

This year’s No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, has only been an official NBA player for a week, and he’s already had his first wild encounter with a fan. But this wasn’t some random fan walking around Las Vegas, where Wemby will make his summer league debut on Friday. No, this was former teen pop star Britney Spears.



Spears allegedly noticed Wembanyama at a restaurant inside the ARIA Hotel Wednesday night and went over to tap him on the shoulder for a picture; that’s when San Antonio Spurs security jumped into action, pushing Spears’ hand away, which resulted in her own hand smacking her in the face according to an update by TMZ. Initially, it was reported that Damian Smith, the head of Spurs security, backhand-slapped Spears, but this doesn’t seem to be what happened.

This probably isn’t the end of this situation, as it wouldn’t be shocking to see Spears press charges after the incident. It’s only a matter of time before the video footage of the incident leaks, and we’ll be able to see exactly what happened. And, of course, it’ll be TMZ to have that footage before anybody because they usually find a way to make it happen.

Wembanyama doesn’t come off as a kid that would be involved in such drama, but when you’re a celebrity, these things happen sometimes. It’s just wild that he’s clashed with another celebrity who has been rushed by crazed fans for many years and probably should’ve known not to touch. But hey, stuff happens, and Britney assumed she had carte blanche to walk right up behind Wemby and introduce herself. Obviously, that plan backfired.