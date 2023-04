As our Sam Fels pointed out in The Mourning After, Milwaukee — the 2021 champs — choked this series away.

“...I know a deer caught in headlights look when I see one, and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer spent all of Game 5 with that look on his face. That’s when he didn’t have both hands wrapped around his throat.”

Jimmy Buckets came to play, dropping 56 points in Game 4 with Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro out.

As our DJ Dunson noted, “In the pantheon of postseason performances, Butler’s 56 points against the Milwaukee Bucks was a spiritual awakening. Butler came stomping into Game 4 in his Black Air Force 1s and left everything ounce of energy he had left on the floor.”