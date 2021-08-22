This season there should be zero roadblocks standing in the Washington Football Team’s way in the NFC East. Yes, that includes the Dallas Cowboys, who have been picked by many to win the division and contend for the Super Bowl. Okay, we’ll see about that.



Advertisement

Led by a stout defense and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, now the Football Team looks ready to take over this division. They should be able to do that easily by winning 10 games. It shouldn’t take much more than that. Even if Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury turns out to be minor and the Cowboys put up a fight, they won’t win more than 10 games themselves. I’ll need to see that defense step up and improve before I give the Cowboys more than 10 wins, and that’s being generous.



And I know, Fitzpatrick isn’t exactly Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady, I get that. But he is good enough to guide this offense when he has a potent defense and solid running game behind him. If Washington can reduce the opportunities for ‘Fitzmagic’ to throw them out of games, they can dominate the division this season. So, the offense will be critical for them. The defense is set and should only improve from last season, where it ranked fourth in scoring defense, allowing just 20.6 points per game.



Washington and head coach Ron Rivera have high hopes for rookie first-round pick Jamin Davis. Davis was known for his playmaking ability, speed, and quickness while playing linebacker for the University of Kentucky. With Chase Young leading this defense and occupying the minds of opposing offensive coordinators, there should be plenty of room on the field for Davis to show off those playmaking abilities in his rookie campaign.

Don’t be surprised to see this Washington defense ranked as the best in football before the year is over. Washington is that good, with the potential to be great.

In a division with the Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles, the NFC East is Washington’s to lose. The Cowboys are the only team in the division with a franchise quarterback that can lead his team to victory. But no one knows Prescott’s status currently, with his shoulder injury still an issue . But the real issue in Dallas is the defense. If the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, can’t improve this defense, then it will be another long season in Big D no matter Prescott’s status.



Advertisement

The Giants and Eagles have questions at the QB position, as both look to bounce back from down years. Washington won this division with a 7-9 record last season. With that young, aggressive defense, and another veteran QB in Fitzpatrick taking snaps, the Washington Football Team should win the NFC East by at least a couple of games this year, but with a winning record this time.

