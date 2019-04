There are many things a pitcher can do on the mound that are cool as hell—we’re talking about throwing bending sliders and disappearing splitters, here. But the absolute cruelest thing a pitcher can do is smoke three guys with one 99 mph fastball.



That’s exactly what Cubs starter Yu Darvish did last night, when he left three bodies in the wake of his heater:

Now if he wants to be really mean, he has to do it twice, like Stephen Strasburg did.