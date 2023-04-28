What's next for Will Levis?

NFL

What's next for Will Levis?

The ex-Kentucky QB could hear his name called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft — but who takes him?

ByDeadspin Staff
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

Will Levis is still on the board. As we’ve noted, despite the pre-draft hype — including an anonymous Redditor saying that the QB was telling friends and family he was going No. 1 overall to Carolina — the former Kentucky signal-caller is still without a pro team.

He may not have to wait much longer. But then again, who knows? Are teams leery of an injury to his toe? Or perhaps his attitude? Or maybe GMs are sickened by the thought of someone putting Hellman’s in their cup of joe.

We know it won’t be Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, or either New York team, amongst a host of others who draft the 6-foot-3, 231-pound signal-caller. But let’s speculate about some other squads who might.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

Is Jared Goff the guy in Detroit? He played pretty well last season, but then again the Lions have already confused us with their selections so far.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

If Kirk Cousins can’t get Minny over the hump, could Levis be the one to?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

Matt Stafford isn’t getting any younger, and he’s coming off an injury-plagued season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

There won’t be a need to rush Levis into the starting role unless Geno reverts to his Jets form.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

They’re bound to move on from Ryan Tannehill at some point.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

Are the Falcons that confident in Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

You really think Baker Mayfield is the answer?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

Bill Belichick is reportedly still pissed at Mac Jones.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Image for article titled What&#39;s next for Will Levis?
Photo: AP

Doubtful, but Trey Lance and Brock Purdy (pictured) are both coming off injuries and the other QB is noted bust Sam Darnold. In the playoffs, the 49ers learned you can never have too many quarterbacks.

Advertisement

11 / 11