Photo: Antonio Calanni (AP)

There are goalkeeper errors, and then there are goalkeeper boners, and AC Milan’s star wonderkid between the sticks found out the difference on Saturday. 20-year-old goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Sampdoria a goal in the first minute by nonchalantly kicking the ball directly at opposing striker Grégoire Defrel, who literally could not score an easier goal:



Advertisement

As if the momentary brain-fart weren’t bad enough, Donnarumma’s gigantic mistake was the only goal scored at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on the night, as AC Milan failed to climb out of the hole their young keeper kicked them into; the team finished the match with just five shots on target, despite controlling 55 percent of the possession.

The defeat in Genoa keeps AC Milan two points behind cross-town rivals Inter Milan, with one more game played; perhaps more dangerously, 5th-placed Roma could pull within one point of the black-and-reds in the race for the last Champions League qualifying spot. In terms of costliness, Donnarumma’s boner could not have been more poorly timed for I Rossoneri.