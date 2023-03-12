In this iteration of fans disgracing their teams, an Alabama Crimson Tide basketball supporter showed up at the SEC tournament on Saturday wearing a T-shirt with GOATS on the front, and “Killin’ our way through the SEC in ’22” on the back.



I understand that mullets are making a comeback, but this takes party in the front, sleaze in the back to a whole new level. If you’re unaware why it’s so heinous, there’s an open investigation into a capital murder, and former Tide player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Davis have been indicted by a grand jury.

Brandon Miller, Bama’s best player and a projected lottery pick, and teammate Jaden Bradley were interviewed as witnesses in the case that left 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris dead. The university hasn’t sat down either player for a game, and Tide head coach Nate Oats might as well join the defense team. Through his attorney, Miller has denied any previous knowledge of or involvement in the shooting.

However, this Alabama group is really good, and not just for Alabama. They beat Missouri on Saturday to advance to the SEC title game, and will have a 1 seed all but locked up with a win Sunday. (And probably without it.)

Yet this dumbass fan/fully grown adult thought it’d be hysterical to be that guy. You know the one who makes an inappropriate joke right after someone dies, and then laughs at it despite the joke not being funny or clever. The worst part about the shirt is how insensitive it is to the family of the bereaved, and in a distant second is that the joke was hacky.

It’s along the same vein as the Cleveland Browns idiots who welcomed Deshaun Watson with a rape joke, or Tiger Woods gifting Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him. I’m sure a few sons of the South are classifying the backlash as cancel culture, and I’d like to be the first to commend them. Because, yes, it is cancel culture, and that visor-wearing fuck deserves to be shredded by internet sleuths.

According to AL.com, the SEC brass are well aware of the shirts:

SEC spokesperson Herb Vincent told AL.com that the fans would not be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena with the shirts on Sunday and that if the fans put them on at any point inside the arena, they would be asked to leave. The SEC fan ticket policy states that tickets are revocable if “user is disruptive, endangers others or uses vulgar, threatening or demeaning language.”

Arizona, Texas, and Duke take home conference tourney titles

March Madness is rapidly approaching, so it’s time to start taking inventory of who’s trending up right now. So, let’s do an extremely brisk rundown of the power five conferences who held title games Saturday.

