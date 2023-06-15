Albany Empire majority owner Antonio Brown practices w/ his team at MVP Arena June 14 #arenafootball

“I like Donald Trump,” Brown said, according to The Times Union. “He outsmarted everyone. That’s why he’s the president. You know why he get(s) hate? Because he had a different level of position than anyone in the world. You know why they hate him? Because they actually love him. Love and hate is the same.”

Brown’s ownership has been a disaster since the start

As we’ve previously written, the ex-Steeler was allegedly behind on payroll, causing a mass exodus of players — including the team’s lone quarterback. Empire players were supposed to receive payment every Friday following each team’s game, it was reported. According to CBS6 anchor Chet Davis in Albany, food vouchers were also not delivered that week.

Brown stumped for Cam Newton to suit up for the Empire, offering the former NFL MVP $150,000 for one game.

Brown has a long documented history of problematic and erratic behavior. Sometimes it’s serious allegations; other times it’s a cry for attention — and help. We wrote about him allegedly owing — and paying after an arrest warrant was issued — more than $30,000 in child support to his ex.

He’s also been a mainstay in our Idiot of the Month/Year lists.

The 34-year-old Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season, famously stripping and walking out on his Tampa Bay teammates during a game.