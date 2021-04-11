Billy Horschel fights small body of water, loses repeatedly

It happened to Billy Horschel for the second straight day. Screenshot : CBS

Someone get Billy Horschel a pair of flip flops.



For the second straight day, the pro golfer found himself barefoot in the water, hacking away at a ball.

No shoes, no par. Yikes. But let’s be honest, anyone who’s picked up a golf club in their life can relate to that second swing. I don’t know if there’s a worse feeling in sports than taking a big divot out of the ground and seeing that little white ball skip a few feet.

To make matters worse, Horschel wasn’t having a good day to begin with. It’s always the equipment’s fault...

Hopefully, Billy can go home, have a cocktail or 12, and laugh off his play like he did yesterday.

In the third round of The Masters, the golfer managed to miraculously flop one on the green at No. 13 to save par.

But he did so after slipping down a bank on his ass towards the creek. Later, he made fun of himself in a hilarious video from his own Twitter account.



Today, Horschel finished at +8 — well off whatever score the winner will post later this afternoon. But Billy’s creek episodes plus Si Woo Kim’s 5-wood putts and Rory McIlroy’s target practice on his father have given us four days of golf shots unlike any other.