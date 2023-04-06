Brett Favre is your Jackass tournament winner

Mr. Packer barely squeaked past the former Georgia Bulldog to capture the inaugural Sports Jackass Bracket Championship. This matchup was by far the closest of the tournament, and these competitive jackasses saved their best for last. Had this been an actual competition on the field, it would’ve come down to a las second game-winning field goal. Favre took it by less than one percentage point in the end. That’s how close this one was, and it was the perfect way to close out the first-ever jackass title game.

Favre and Walker were neck and neck in voting until the final minutes. While some of you thought Walker could have been a higher seed, you certainly agree that these two men were the biggest jackholes in the field. Either way, both are mega assclowns, but Favre is the lucky participant who gets to call himself the first Deadspin Sports Jackass bracket champ. The only thing left to do is defend his title next year against a new crop of jackasses. So, we haven’t heard the last of Brett, as he’s bound to do something stupid or scandalous by this time next year.

