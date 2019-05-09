Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Goalkeeper boners come in all shapes, sizes, and crookedness, but sometimes, you just can’t compete with physics, as Club Deportivo Palestino goalie José Ignacio González found out on Tuesday night.



In the 18th minute of Palestino’s final group stage match of the Copa Libertadores, Alianza Lima midfielder Tomás Costa let rip a speculative shot from roughly 30 yards away. Normally, this type of shot is at most a slight bother for goalies, though Costa really booted the ball, so it makes sense that González parried it away instead of catching it. That backfired in the worst way, however, as his punch sent the ball straight up into the air and with enough spin that when it landed just shy of the goal line, it bounced into the goal, giving Lima a 1-0 lead through the power of gravity:

Advertisement

While the Libertadores account called it an own goal, the official scoresheet gave it to Costa. Luckily for González, Palestino came back to win the game 2-1. Sometimes, a boner only embarrasses you without ruining your day.