Photo: Topical Press Agency (Getty)

Dead Letters Welcome to Dead Letters, the feature in which we reprint our favorite reader mail. We should take this moment to remind you that all emails to Deadspin and its editors and writers are on the record unless otherwise specified. Now for your letters.

Subject: None



From: Roger Edwards To: Samer Kalaf

You need to know the One True God, Jesus Christ. All others are false.



Subject: MSU home page

From: Buzz Berube To: Samer Kalaf

No matter what your subject material is you language does not have to be so despicable. My 8 year old grandson used to be allowed to read the MSU basketball home page but you have now made it impossible without me reading it first. Please consider your audience.



Sent from my iPad

Subject: Engler



From: eakoza To: tips@deadspin.com

You clearly show your ignorant uninformed biased in writing about this accomplished gentleman. Go play with your coloring book. You are are an incompetent fool.



Sent from my iPhone

Subject: (no subject)

From: Paul Sidwell To: Albert Burneko

Jealous much? Bauer MLB star. You online writer for shitspin. Lol. Prob need your diaper changed after Mueller report. Maybe your boyfriend can change for you

Subject: (no subject)



From: Paul Sidwell To: Albert Burneko

Holy hell I just noticed you have about 35 articles about Bauer. Damn dude got a little crush on him? Faggot

Subject: Kenny Goins



From: Craig Winston To: Lauren Theisen

No longer being sent articles from Dead Spin. Credit to you and the college debt article.👎

Subject: You are a dude....Ray Knight fucked my GF

From: Michael A To: Lauren Theisen [No text.]

Subject: When are you writing about Hockey again...



From: Joe To: Lauren Theisen

Please write another article about hockey!!! I need more paper for my fire place!! Your next article, if you somehow still have a job, should be an apology to all NY ISLANDER fans!!! Next time do a little research and stay away from writing about hockey. I think your barely qualified to write "Help Wanted" ads where you could possibly get something right! Great job! Joe

Subject: Nuggets Frauds?



From: Ryan Strand To: pitches@deadspin.com

Hey Deadspinners, Thanks for your article about how to pitch stories to you. TL:DR. The nuggets are frauds. It deserves an investigation. Thanks for your good work. Ryan

Subject: Is Twitter your safe space?

From: Jake To: Megan Greenwell

Hi Megan Really have a hard time believing how thin your skin is especially for being involved in sports. You reported me for saying a comment that had no swears and was not threatening in the slightest. The only conclusion I can draw from this is that you grew up getting a trophy for everything. Probably have been bubble wrapped in your safe space your whole adult life. Now you’re at the point any criticism at all is offencive to you. Honestly the whole thing just saddens and disappoints me. Jake

Subject: Possible tip

From: Anderson Lewis To: Laura Wagner Laura in reading your deadshit peace I see that you’re extremely troubled by any viewpoint that is divergent from your own. You live in a liberal bubble and probably have night mares about schools like liberty and maybe even chick fil a. You better get used to it because there’s not a fucking thing you can do about it and they’re going to keep being successful and you’re going to be troubled in your simple little. There’s more Trump supporters out there than you can possibly imagine so strap in you low IQ liberal twit.

Subject: Intolerant

Laura, As a graduate of LU, I see you have some bold words to say about a Christian college. I think your main issue is with the God who made you. The Bible says in Romans chapter 1 that homosexuality and lesbianism is a sin and an abomination to a holy God. God says in his word that life starts at conception and that you were made in his very image. The Christ that you so flippantly write about is the only one that has ever died for you and stands ready to offer you forgiveness for your sins Just as he did for me. I dare you to write the same way about a liberal college or organization and point out how intolerant they are when you don't agree with them. You're a perfect example of Intolerance!!

Subject: Give me Liberty or Give Me Death

From: Bill T To: Laura Wagner

You are a repulsive excuse for a human being. Your prayers fall to deaf ears. Except for Satan. He is YOUR god.

Subject: (no subject)

From: Brad Smidt To: Laura Wagner

Laura, you need help. Just because your not a Christian doesn’t mean you can bash them. Not everyone has to agree with your liberal way. Its pretty simple God created man and woman for a clear purpose. Its obvious to see, they fit together perfectly, the way God intended it. Two men having anal sex with one another obviously isn’t normal or natural. Its disgusting! Two women together also isn’t normal or natural. Pretty obvious. We were designed by our Creator to procreate and enjoy the recreation of lovemaking the way it was intended. . Read the book of Genesis for reference. My gay friends are miserable, depressed and have shared with me, that they know their lifestyle is wrong. Let’s stop trying to fool ourselves into believing the gay lifestyle is normal, because it isn’t. I love my friends but I disagree with their lifestyle, and they understand that. We don’t hate each other, we disagree in respect to one another. How bout you do the same, disagree with the Christian faith, but don’t hate us. God Bless, Brad

Subject: Liberty

From: Howard James To: Laura Wagner

Put yourself out of your misery and go jump. What a narcissist haha

Subject: Liberty college

From: Carl To: Laura Wagner

You must be praying to another god rather than the one's thats in my bible . Liberty has it right on the issues you mentioned according to my Gods word but i can tell he's not your authority. A basketball game doesn't determine where your going to eternity. The truth in Gods word does. Satan is a loser so I'm sticking with the truth in the word of God May God have mercy on you on the day of judgement as well as I. Carl

Subject: Article.



From: Robert Davis To: Laura Wagner

You stupid idiot. Praying against a Christian school? I hope God gives you what you deserve. You do not get to dictate what is moral.

Subject: Bad News



From: Tim To: Chris Thompson

Your columns are just negative garbage. You must be a miserable nut with a horrible life. Makes me glad for my great life, friends and family



Subject: Article on ben simmons



From: Mavis Stapleton To: Chris Thompson

I would never visit deadspin but I click headlines on my phone news feed occassionally. To witness the American brain drain on full display. Your probably under 27 and went to a public school. You’re grasp of actual world history is probably very weak, distorted, emotionally-charged and incomplete. History of Islam is on full display throughout it’s history from it’s founding, solely based on conquering through violence. Islam is not a religion it’s a war cult just like the Catholic Church....there are peaceful aspects that are facades, but under the surface they function as a supranational government .....coerce and subvert their host nation state and indigenous people. I am sick of hearing people apologize for Islam. I was against the war in iraq, I am against. continuing the Syrian conflict and Yemen civil war. Bring all American troops home from the middle East and Afghanistan, that’s been my opinion since 2003 based on studying history and current events. But relying on history not social media commentators looking for likes and shares. Islam should not be given an opportunity to grow in this country or any country where in which the indigenous people/current civilization don’t agree with the way they conduct their lives. We can read the news every day in western Europe Islamic immigrant flooded cities..... murder, rape, drug running and acts of terrorism. Utrecht, Turkish islamist shot a women on a train and anyone who assisted the women got shot as a result then he ran off. Last week in Nigeria over 100 Christian’s were shot up, burned alive and hacked to death. More people die from Islamic terrorism then any other form of terrorism groups. It’s just a fact. It’s a 7th century backward ass war cult. Click

Subject: Seattle Mariners story

From: Dave To: Chris Thompson

Sounds like they are paralleling the general societal Feminization that has been in the works for 10-15 years

And the pendulum swings

Dave Nebraska



And the pendulum swings



Dave Nebraska



Sent from my iPhone

Subject: The vile St.Louis Cardinals

From: Ethan Bradley To: Chris Thompson

I read your “article” about today’s Cardinals loss. I don’t mind disparaging remarks about the Cardinals, when it is objective. But putting vile Cardinals in the headline is clickbait and it is biased. I don’t care if you’re from the North side. You’re supposed to be a journalist. How does needlessly disparaging a team help your career? No offense, please don’t sent to bed without dinner. Yuck!

Subject: Tip: Robert Kraft



From: Aru Gula To: tips@deadspin.com

Stop pretending you’re journalists. No one wants to see a video of a seventy year old grieving widower getting a hand job you fucking weirdos. You’re basically gawker if gawker had Down syndrome. Fuck off. Sincerely, The entire country. PS keep up the good work.

Subject: Here’s a thought...



From: Chuck P To: Barry Petchesky

You’re a fucking tool and your shitty opinion of the Jets new uniform is isiotic and irrelevant. Have a nice day asshole.

Subject: I just read your Eli piece



From: William Walker III To: Barry Petchesky

Barry:



You are incredibly silly.



Barry:

You are incredibly silly.

Subject: NHL

