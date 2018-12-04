Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: @CableThanos_

With the Legion of Boom falling apart—Kam Chancellor retired, Richard Sherman went to the 49ers, Earl Thomas was treated like shit then broke his leg and flipped off his sideline—the Seattle Seahawks looked like a team reaching the end of an era. To their credit, they’re 7-5 and in position for a playoff spot. One Seahawks fan is using this hope as the inspiration for some effective sensory- and meme- overload.



For those who did not find anything funny about the one-loss gag for the Carolina Panthers, now’s your chance to close out of this blog without judgment. All that lies ahead is charmingly stupid internet.

Via Field Gulls, these videos from “Cable Thanos” are loud and impressively edited. There are a lot of deserved shots at former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable:

That was the latest video, and here are the previous entries. I can’t overstate how much they shit on Cable and adore new offensive line coach Mike Solari. By the way, guess which team Tom Cable works for now? Of course it’s the Raiders.

Rookie running back Rashaad Penny is redeemed in this one:

Nothing against the others, but the first one was probably the best:

Truly, this has to be the first time anyone has ever enjoyed Brian Schottenheimer.

H/t to Bryan