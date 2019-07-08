Plenty of reactions to the USWNT’s spectacular defense of its World Cup focused on the future—this team’s ability to change the world, influence the next generations, and affect national conversations. While correct, those thoughts also miss a crucial component of the U.S.’s unprecedented fourth-ever run to World Cup glory: It was fun as hell to watch.

The tournament started with a 13-0 ass-whooping and didn’t slow down from there, as the U.S. scored early in every match but the final and never trailed once at any point in their seven games. At 34 years old, Megan Rapinoe had maybe the best few weeks of her life and became the household name she’s always deserved to be. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, despite not having much to do in a lot of these games, had a moment of immortality against England. And Rose Lavelle, part of the new generation of American stars, scored the beautiful capper in the Final.

Instead of thinking about The White House or the Olympics or how other countries may or may not be catching up to the USWNT, just take a few more moments to share in their joy. They’re World Champions for at least another four years.

