Zero-time UFC title defender Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief on Monday, after allegedly turning down a fan’s request for a photo and then destroying the fan’s expensive phone by stomping on it. The fan, 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak, spoke to the Daily Mirror and said he was filming himself as McGregor came in for a handshake when McGregor went off. “He pulls me in with his hand and with his right-hand slaps my hand with the phone. Like proper power. Full power. Slap my wrist. The phone falls to the floor,” he said.



Video of some of the incident was published by TMZ today, and it shows McGregor stomping on the phone with his left foot. The video cuts out as McGregor picks up the phone (Cops say he walked away with it, though it’s not clear from the video whether he escaped with Abdirzak’s phone).

McGregor is due back in court on April 10, which is four days before his suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission expires. He picked up that six-month ban for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight melee in the crowd. McGregor also just completed the community service he was required to do in New York as part of his plea deal for throwing a barricade through a bus before UFC 223 last April.