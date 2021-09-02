Former rebound king and Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is recognized as one of the original bad boys of the NBA. That’s not only because he played for the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons of the 1980s and early 90s, either. Rodman may have been more entertaining off the court than on it. And he was indeed a sight to behold on the court in his prime.



One of Rodman’s more talked about excursions over the past year stems from The Last Dance documentary, which aired on ESPN. The new movie 48 hours in Vegas will document Rodman’s trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. Hearing about this project got me thinking about some of the craziest, most absurd Rodman stories of his career and after.