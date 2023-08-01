IDIOT OF THE MONTH: Everyone is dumb and/or evil

Victor Wembanyama was wrong because he made something out of nothing when he embellished a story to the press. But, we’ll give him a semi-pass because he’s a 19-year-old kid from France who was just days into his new job in America — and boy did America welcome him in the “American way.”

Britney Spears was wrong because she knew she could make something into a bigger something because of who she is. And as a 41-year-old grown woman who fully understands how the media can work — for the bad — she used all of her white woman privilege to play the victim.

Just because you want to meet someone, it doesn’t give you the right to feel you deserve to be acknowledged by them, let alone touch them. Black people aren’t animals. This isn’t a petting zoo.

Did you all learn nothing from Lena Dunham?

“I owe Odell Beckham Jr. an apology. Despite my moments of bravado, I struggle at industry events (and in life) with the sense that I don’t rep a certain standard of beauty and so when I show up to the Met Ball surrounded by models and swan-like actresses it’s hard not to feel like a sack of flaming garbage,” she wrote in a 2016 Instagram post after she projected her insecurities onto him when she claimed that the he ignored her at the event — as if she was someone who demanded his adulation. “This felt especially intense with a handsome athlete as my dinner companion and a bunch of women I was sure he’d rather be seated with. But I went ahead and projected these insecurities and made totally narcissistic assumptions about what he was thinking, then presented those assumptions as facts.”

Leave people alone, and keep your hands to yourself.

Victor was wrong. Britney was “wronger.” Two things can be true at the same time.