Photo: Jason Miller (Getty)

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, who will be startled some time in late November when he realizes he has inbounded the ball to Collin Sexton and not LeBron James, will pay a fan $600 after hurling the man’s phone into a Manhattan construction zone in late July.

As TMZ told it, Smith was standing outside of a bar in Chelsea when he cautioned the fan not to take photos, but he went ahead and snapped one anyway—hence the chucking. The NBA player was cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief. Here’s the agreement the two men arrived at, per ESPN:

On Wednesday, Smith’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, and Manhattan prosecutor John Johnsen said in court that they expect to finalize an adjournment-in-contemplation-of-dismissal agreement in their next court appearance, according to reports.

On July 26, a man told police that Smith grabbed his cellphone and threw it into a construction zone in Manhattan after the man tried to take a picture of Smith. Spiro told reporters that Smith, 32, will pay $600 in restitution to the fan for his lost phone. [...] Smith was not in court on Wednesday and is due back on Nov. 15 for his arraignment. He spoke to police about the incident in late August.

Yesterday, when asked if he had talked to the NBA about his sponsor-unfriendly Supreme leg tattoo that needs to be covered up, Smith said, “I don’t talk to the police. That doesn’t do anything for me.