Jalen Ramsey Gets His Wish, Is Traded To The Rams

About a month after his trade request, and after three weeks of not suiting up for the Jaguars, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded out of Jacksonville and sent to Los Angeles. Though not that long ago it looked like the Jaguars were going to ignore Ramsey’s wishes, he’ll go play for a .500 Rams team that’s trying its best to reverse a three-game skid. According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are giving up a hefty, possibly desperate price of three draft picks—most importantly two first-rounders—to get the 2 4-year-old for the rest of this year and next.

The Rams were far from the only team who wanted Ramsey’s services—the Eagles, in particular, were reportedly loud about their interest. But a sign that this was happening came earlier today, when the team shook up the secondary by sending Marcus Peters to the Ravens. (They also put Aq ib Talib on IR on Monday.) Their pass defense has been ugly of late, and the two-time Pro Bowler Ramsey will be a huge upgrade to their unit— huge enough that they’ll now be willing to go without a first-rounder for five years straight.