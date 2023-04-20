Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers

At least the San Francisco 49ers appear to be attempting to keep all of their options open. That is the best way to describe the handling of their starting quarterback situation with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance both recovering from injury, and Jimmy G now in Las Vegas.

The latest report from the 49ers suggests that they might be willing to move on from Lance — the 2021 No. 3 overall pick that cost them two first-rounders to be in the position to draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that a few teams have expressed an interest in Lance — and the 49ers are fielding calls from those interested.

San Fran signed Sam Darnold, because if there are some delays in recovery with Purdy and Lance, they assume that the 2018 No. 3 overall pick can be the water for their instant pudding offense. If Kyle Shanahan has truly mastered the structuring of an offense then maybe the 49ers should try and get back some draft capital. John Lynch has already said that he believes Purdy is currently in the lead for the 49ers’ QB1 job.



Then again, the NFL draft is in one week so this is prime lying season for NFL executives. Never forget the reports in 2021 that the 49ers traded up in that draft in order to select Mac Jones. Also, if the 49ers did trade Lance without ever getting a true look at his capabilities as a starting NFL quarterback that would be foolish. They won’t get close to the package that they gave up to get him. There is also the possibility that he could still become a star.



If the 49ers are intent on making a rash and unwise decision, there are some teams that they should stay on the phone with longer than others.

