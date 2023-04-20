Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers

Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers

San Francisco reportedly fielding calls for Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

By
Stephen Knox
Future star or future bust?
Photo: AP

At least the San Francisco 49ers appear to be attempting to keep all of their options open. That is the best way to describe the handling of their starting quarterback situation with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance both recovering from injury, and Jimmy G now in Las Vegas.

The latest report from the 49ers suggests that they might be willing to move on from Lance — the 2021 No. 3 overall pick that cost them two first-rounders to be in the position to draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that a few teams have expressed an interest in Lance — and the 49ers are fielding calls from those interested.

San Fran signed Sam Darnold, because if there are some delays in recovery with Purdy and Lance, they assume that the 2018 No. 3 overall pick can be the water for their instant pudding offense. If Kyle Shanahan has truly mastered the structuring of an offense then maybe the 49ers should try and get back some draft capital. John Lynch has already said that he believes Purdy is currently in the lead for the 49ers’ QB1 job.

Then again, the NFL draft is in one week so this is prime lying season for NFL executives. Never forget the reports in 2021 that the 49ers traded up in that draft in order to select Mac Jones. Also, if the 49ers did trade Lance without ever getting a true look at his capabilities as a starting NFL quarterback that would be foolish. They won’t get close to the package that they gave up to get him. There is also the possibility that he could still become a star.

If the 49ers are intent on making a rash and unwise decision, there are some teams that they should stay on the phone with longer than others.

Baltimore Ravens

Image for article titled Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

The 49ers are already down draft capital. They have four selections in the 2023 draft, none until the third round. Sending two first-round picks to the Ravens along with Lance will certainly do damage to future roster-building capabilities.

Ravens (cont’d)

Image for article titled Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers
Photo: AP

All of that being said, imagine Lamar Jackson (pictured) in Shanahan’s offense. While amazing for viewers, it would be the cause of great pain for NFL defensive coordinators. Jackson in the 49ers’ running game and throwing to talented wide receivers in the windows that the 49ers’ offense provides, the results could make the 1999 St. Louis Rams’ offense look like the 2000 Ravens.

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell
Photo: AP

A team bursting with draft capital and talent at the 49ers’ weakest position group — offensive line. The 9-8 Lions have four picks in the first two rounds, but No. 6 overall may be too low to get one of the best QBs in this year’s draft.

Lions (cont’d)

Image for article titled Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

Maybe the Lions offer the 49ers a piece of their O-line depth along with a draft pick or two. That could result in the Lions finally getting the franchise quarterback they have been searching the earth to acquire for longer than I can remember. [Editor’s note: Longer than our staff has been alive.]

New Orleans Saints

Image for article titled Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

A team with all of the needs but not a ton in the war chest to offer the 49ers in return. The Saints just got back into the first round of this year’s draft when they received a compensatory selection for Sean Payton (pictured) becoming the Denver Broncos head coach.

Saints (cont’d)

Image for article titled Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers
Photo: AP

Still, with Chris Olave (pictured), Alvin Kamara, and Demario Davis among other talented players, a quality quarterback could get the Saints back to the playoffs after two seasons away, especially in a weak NFC South. If Lance turns out to be a franchise-changing quarterback the Saints should be willing to absorb any and all costs to make it happen. That includes sending away a first-round pick.

Minnesota Vikings

Image for article titled Looking for a young, inexpensive albeit injured QB? Call the 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

Also a team with limited draft capital but one that could greatly benefit from a change at quarterback. Kirk Cousins (pictured) is a better quarterback than Jimmy Garoppolo, but a team with him behind center is still unlikely to win a championship. Lance could be just the shot in the arm that the Vikings need.

Vikings (cont’d)

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson
Photo: Getty Images

Executing this move could hurt temporarily, but it’s not as if it would cost them two first-round picks to acquire Lance. There will likely need to be one first-rounder in the deal and negotiations would go from there. Also, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Vikings and 49ers “discussed” Lance at the Scouting Combine.

