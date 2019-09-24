Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Movies

Mike Francesa Stirred From Years-Long Nap To Appear In Feature Film

Giri Nathan
Filed to:mike francesa
5.0K
11
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

Apologies to Kevin Garnett, but he’s been upstaged by Mike Francesa as the most intriguing sports-adjacent figure to appear in the upcoming movie Uncut Gems. In the anxiety-inducing trailer, radio’s drowsiest fella dons pinstripes, fits the film’s NYC milieu perfectly, and nails his line delivery: “Well I’ll tell you what I know, that’s the dumbest fuckin’ bet I ever heard of.”

Though he’s seemingly referred to as “Gary” in this exchange, Francesa is billed as “Anthony,” a bookie who will appear in two or three scenes, per the New York Post. The Safdie brothers, filmmakers who focus on their native New York, deserve all credit for making Francesa appear alert and even lively, in stark contrast to the entirety of his WFAN comeback. Just don’t ask him to name an active Boston Celtic.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More from Deadspin

New York Giants Get Tired Of Mike Francesa Telling Them They Stink, Cut Ties With His Show

Mike Francesa And Trevor Bauer Get Into An Argument With No Winners And Two Losers

Mike Francesa Might, Might Be Able To Name Four Players In The Nuggets-Trail Blazers Series

About the author