NBA playoffs boom or bust

Awaiting Golden State is longtime doormat, the Sacramento Kings. Thanks to a fantastic season, Sacramento returns to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and as the third seed. But the Kings are no match for the Warriors and their championship pedigree. Sacramento might have the best offense in the NBA, but it also has the 24th-ranked defense. The Warriors are much more balanced, boasting the 10th-best offense and 14th-best defense. Kings head coach Mike Brown is the leading candidate for Coach of the Year, but he will be matched against his mentor and former boss, Steve Kerr. The Kings might be the better team in three years, but the Warriors are still the defending champs. Prepare for an upset.