The definitive list of college basketball blue bloods

Another college basketball season has come and gone. The women’s tournament outshined the men’s showcase in March Madness due to ratings and attendance records, not to mention the undeniable star power the sport has. The men’s NCAA Tournament wrapped Monday night with UConn completing the six-game streak of winning every win-or-go-home game by at least a baker’s dozen. The closest game was against Miami, who overcame a double-digit deficit in the Elite Eight itself to even advance to Houston. And that game really wasn’t close at all.

The Huskies lifted their fifth title in 25 years and look to be the dominant force we’ve come to expect from the Big East again. The difference about this title was that it wasn’t unexpected like its run to the crown in 2014 as a No. 7 seed. UConn was always a team that if it played at its peak, would be tough to stop. And boy did it ever. And with this victory, the Huskies’ initiation into college basketball’s blue bloods is complete. Who else makes the list of the sport’s most elitist programs? They all just took a DNA test and they’re 100 percent that blue blood. We’ll go through them all here, starting with those no-longer-pledging Huskies.