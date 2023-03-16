March Badness: Scandals defined the year in college hoops

In a year devoid of a dominant blue blood or player, college basketball stayed in the headlines for the worst reasons. Preseason No. 1 UNC whiffed on the season and missed the tournament entirely. Gonzaga is relying on a normal supply of veteran talent, but is less interesting to watch for casual fans without a one-and-done talent pulling them along.

Off the court, however, college basketball programs have been mired in drama left and right. From Alabama to Chris Beard, the bizarre chronicles of Coppin State to New Mexico State’s litany of scandals, these are the college basketball stories least likely to be mentioned during “One Shining Moment.” Yet, each one imparts lessons outside the basketball court if anyone dares to take the correct lesson away from these players and programs’ failures.