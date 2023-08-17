Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places

After silly season, and training camps around the country are well underway, most of the big moves of the NFL year have already taken place. Those who hoped for greener pastures found what they believe is an upgrade from their last situation, despite no proof to the contrary, yet. Some of the biggest names in the NFL world changed cities, alongside a few marquee names from the sidelines.

Advertisement

Here are 12 of the biggest names to change teams this offseason and predictions for how they’ll fare in their new situations. And while not all moves work out, some are guaranteed to benefit those involved, starting with maybe the lowest-risk move of the offseason.

