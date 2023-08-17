Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places

NFL

The former MVP, productive running backs, and others will be wearing different unis in 2023

By
Eric Blum
Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

After silly season, and training camps around the country are well underway, most of the big moves of the NFL year have already taken place. Those who hoped for greener pastures found what they believe is an upgrade from their last situation, despite no proof to the contrary, yet. Some of the biggest names in the NFL world changed cities, alongside a few marquee names from the sidelines.

Here are 12 of the biggest names to change teams this offseason and predictions for how they’ll fare in their new situations. And while not all moves work out, some are guaranteed to benefit those involved, starting with maybe the lowest-risk move of the offseason.

Dalvin Cook

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

After proving himself to be a top-tier running back in the NFL over the last few years. Cook was released by Minnesota and finds himself in the circus known as East Rutherford, New Jersey. With so many eyes in so many different places, Cook has the pressure off to produce. While he’s in a much bigger pond now, and there’s no doubt he won’t be the focal point of the Jets’ offense, Cook should have the freedom to contribute at a high level and take some of the load off the guy with the most eyes on him. Speaking of that man…

Aaron Rodgers

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

It’s not your everyday trade to pick up a 4-time MVP from another team. Less than two years after winning back-to-back MVP awards in Green Bay, the free spirit landed in New Jersey to play for the Jets. Expectations have skyrocketed on the backs of a 39-year-old quarterback, who will play for four seasons at most for the Jets, while Zach Wilson will back him up two years after being drafted No. 2 overall. This will end well. 

Darren Waller

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

Staying in the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium, one of the Giants’ few upgrades this season happened at tight end, with the team acquiring Waller from Las Vegas. One of the game’s best tight ends is sure to become one of Daniel Jones’ main targets, but he’s entering a division that’s tougher to be a pass-catcher than in the AFC West. Don’t be surprised to see his production drop in 2023. 

Ezekiel Elliott

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Screenshot: Twitter

Becoming the Cowboys’ No. 2 running back led to the former Ohio State standout becoming part of the tailback duo in New England with Rhamondre Stevenson. While Elliott was never going to eclipse Tony Pollard in Dallas, Elliott has a chance with Mac Jones as his quarterback to revitalize his career. He’s a bigger fish in New England, with a good offensive line, so don’t be surprised if Elliott beats expectations after a disappointing final year with the Cowboys. 

D.J. Moore

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

Essentially moved to the Windy City for Bryce Young, Moore was thought to be a big part of the Panthers’ plans moving forward, and now should serve as a security blanket for Justin Fields. Moore should be the Bears’ No. 1 wide receiver from their first game and actually help them compete in the NFC North. 

Eric Bieniemy

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

This was the most substantial coordinator move of the offseason, with Bieniemy leaving the Chiefs after being one of the key cogs that helped the franchise to two Super Bowls. After so much debate about his readiness as a head coach, Bieniemy takes the reins of Washington’s offense with one of the biggest question marks at quarterback in the league in Sam Howell. If Bieniemy can turn Howell into a Pro Bowler, who will ever doubt his prowess to be a head coach again? 

Allen Robinson

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

Now on his fourth team, Robinson finds himself in Pittsburgh after stays in Jacksonville, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Robinson has only made one Pro Bowl, and that was in 2015. Robinson has been trying to find his footing around the league ever since, so here’s another chance in the Steel City with Kenny Pickett throwing you the ball. 

Jalen Ramsey

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

One of the premier defensive backs in the NFL is now on his third team. After three years with the Rams, Ramsey joins a trendy, dark-horse pick to win the AFC in the Dolphins. With all the explosive offenses in the AFC, a strong defense is also needed to have a shot at making a Super Bowl, and Ramsey no doubt raises Miami’s stock in that way. 

Jimmy Garoppolo

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

He’s finally the No. 1 unquestioned quarterback somewhere in the world since Eastern Illinois. New England? Nope. And as nice as San Francisco was, he had Trey Lance and Brock Purdy lurking and it wouldn’t have been stable ground. Now he’s in Las Vegas in a division loaded with great quarterbacks. It’ll be an uphill battle for Jimmy G to do anything substantial in his first year in Paradise, but at least he has an opportunity. But the guy he’s replacing …

Derek Carr

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

Finally out of the Raiders’ grasp and into the Big Easy goes Carr, who is looking for a redemption arc to his career. It was only nine seasons in Oakland and Las Vegas for Carr, and people forget he’s made four Pro Bowls. It’s not a lost cause for Carr, who goes into a much easier division to compete in. 

Sean Payton

Image for article titled Aaron Rodgers and the familiar NFL faces in new places
Photo: AP

Payton returns to the sidelines after a broadcasting stint. He’s tasked with turning Russell Wilson back into the player he was before being traded to Denver. Payton replaces Nathaniel Hackett, whom he blasted in an interview.

