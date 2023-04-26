Possible landing spots for the best quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class

His accuracy and anticipation alone are enough to survive in the NFL. Stroud knows how to put a premium on ball placement and the ability to layer throws better than anyone else in the class. His ability is just so nuanced and refined for such a young quarterback. His accuracy across all levels of the field is excellent and his consistently slick delivery gets the ball out on time without any wasted movement. Stroud is a passers passer and his bread is well and truly buttered within the pocket. He’s used to playing in big moments too, so the mental transition to the NFL won’t be as big of a leap as other quarterbacks.

Stroud has had the best supporting cast in those moments, though. He’s thrown passes to Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. over the last two seasons — all four have been or will be first-round picks — and he’s had one of the better offensive lines in football. It’s fair to wonder how his performances without an All-Star cast around him could translate. There are also doubts about his general playmaking ability too. Stroud struggles in a pressured pocket and hasn’t consistently shown the wherewithal to create out of structure — something that sets the best quarterbacks apart. At the end of the day, though, there’s a lot to work with in his game and he’ll still wind up as a top-10 pick.

However, projecting him to a specific team is harder than it is with Richardson, and Levis. We’re going to go with a team that is potentially trading up: the Tennessee Titans. The Ryan Tannehill era is reaching its final legs and the Titans are one of the favorites to trade up for a quarterback in the draft. Stroud can step into the role immediately if the Titans elect to move on from Tannehill, and there’s reason to believe that Mike Vrabel would have an affinity for a fellow Ohio State alum.

Predicted landing spot: Tennessee Titans