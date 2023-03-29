The NFL Draft is under a month away and how those three days go for teams will have a big say in how the 2023 season will play out. While many cornerstone pieces are set for almost every team, the depth needed for backups and special teams is critical in completing any franchise’s draft haul. Some teams definitely need to fill some starting spots through the draft as well.

Which teams have the biggest needs heading into the NFL Draft? We’ll run through them here. Some of them might be obvious, while others could be the one move necessary to launch a team into contention for the Super Bowl. Either way, we’ll start exactly where the NFL Draft will begin at the end of April.