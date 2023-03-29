NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft

NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams, while some franchises should acquire a little bit of everything

By
Eric Blum
Photo: Doug Benc (AP)

The NFL Draft is under a month away and how those three days go for teams will have a big say in how the 2023 season will play out. While many cornerstone pieces are set for almost every team, the depth needed for backups and special teams is critical in completing any franchise’s draft haul. Some teams definitely need to fill some starting spots through the draft as well.

Which teams have the biggest needs heading into the NFL Draft? We’ll run through them here. Some of them might be obvious, while others could be the one move necessary to launch a team into contention for the Super Bowl. Either way, we’ll start exactly where the NFL Draft will begin at the end of April.

Carolina Panthers — QB

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: AP

Even with a new head coach (Frank Reich, pictured), the Panthers are in a great position to go from the No. 1 overall pick to a playoff position quickly. Carolina’s defense is solid and it plays in the easiest division to win in football, maybe aside from the AFC South. The Panthers didn’t trade up to the first selection to take anything other than a quarterback. Not even the generational talent that comes along at other positions, like a Jadeveon Clowney or Keyshawn Johnson, is worth that. 

Panthers (cont’d)

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: Getty Images

After the reunion with Cam Newton didn’t work out and Sam Darnold couldn’t stake his claim to be the future in Charlotte, the Panthers’ next starting quarterback likely comes down to two options: C.J. Stroud (pictured) or Bryce Young. It would be the biggest draft shocker in a long time if the former Ohio State or Alabama signal caller wasn’t starting for the Panthers in a few months. 

Chicago Bears — OL & DL

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: Getty Images

The team that formerly had the No. 1 overall pick traded back in part because none of the top players in the draft fulfilled its major needs. Even with the trough of players the Bears have already brought to the Windy City this offseason, there are some moves to make. Chicago seemingly has the quarterback of the future in Justin Fields (pictured) and needs to protect him with more depth along the offensive line.

Bears (cont’d)

Photo: AP

The worthwhile other choices from the top spot weren’t direct fits for the organization, like Will Anderson, so trading back and filling those needs was a smart move. Inside defensive line help would serve the organization well to compete in the NFC North. The Bears might be a while away from competing for championships, but these moves should help. 

Cincinnati Bengals — TE & secondary

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: AP

Skyline Chili headquarters’ favorite team nearly went to back-to-back Super Bowls and while too many additions aren’t needed to guarantee the Bengals are within striking distance again, taking one of the top tight ends in the draft (pictured: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame) to replace Hayden Hurst would give Joe Burrow one more great weapon. 

Bengals (cont’d)

Photo: AP

After losing Jessie Bates III to the Falcons in free agency, Cincinnati’s secondary is young and that’s one way the conference with most of the league’s best quarterbacks can find a way to beat you. Drafting one of the best available here will keep that core young, but add some life, like Sauce Gardner with the Jets. 

Green Bay Packers — WR

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: AP

The soon-to-be-Aaron-Rodgers-less Packers do have a quarterback in waiting (Jordan Love, pictured). But Losing Allen Lazard and the lack of weapons Rodgers had last season makes adding threats on the outside a much-needed experience for Green Bay to be successful after more than two decades with a stable quarterback. 

Packers (cont’d)

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: Getty Images

The quiet nature of Green Bay’s offseason aside from Rodgers has been staggering. Why has one person made the entire franchise he won’t throw another pass for come to a standstill and not improve in any other way? Picking up a few wide receivers will improve the offense of one of the most average teams in the NFL. 

Houston Texans — QB & mostly everything

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: AP

What a mess of a franchise. The Texans absolutely still have a need for a new quarterback and should select whoever is available between Stroud and Young at No. 2 right behind the Panthers. Can anybody truly rule out how bizarre it would be for them to reach on Anthony Richardson or Will Levis (pictured) though?

Texans (cont’d)

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: AP

In terms of serious needs, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and maybe everything outside of running back and kicker might be listed here. What moves could the Texans make to not end up in a similar drafting position next year? Maybe start by actually developing players long-term. 

New York Jets — QB & non-darkness retreat participants

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: Getty Images

Although acquiring Aaron Rodgers (pictured) seems like a smart move, he’ll be around for a “fun” time not a long time. He’s a temporary Band-Aid to a bigger problem. Having a backup in the wings that can learn from the ayahuasca weirdo would be ideal — and why not take a flier on one of the more talented guys in the draft? 

Jets (cont’d)

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: AP

To protect the Teflon quarterback, having a better offensive line and not letting him shatter into a million pieces would be great. The Jets’ O-Line from last season made Zach Wilson (pictured) and Mike White look even worse than both of them already are. While I doubt Rodgers ever is considered in the same territory, let’s just upgrade your team at that spot and not take chances. 

Washington Commanders — Owner

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: Getty Images

I mean, the Commanders can’t exactly have someone walk up to the lectern and say the name of a new owner from Southwestern Pennsylvania A&M Assembly of God Technical Institute or Yale. But how cool would that be? The Commanders actually look ok at plenty of positions and shouldn’t be drafting a quarterback or many skill-position players.

Commanders (cont’d)

Image for article titled NFL teams with the biggest glaring needs in the Draft
Photo: Getty Images

The team’s biggest need is getting Daniel Snyder (pictured) as far away from the team as humanly possible. With multiple $6 billion bids being launched over the last day or so, the possibility of Washington shredding this awful skin and having a competent owner feels closer. But having to draft one would be so much easier. 

 

