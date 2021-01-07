Now is the time to shut up and golf, Donald

A lumpy fraud plays a round of golf. Photo : Getty Images

You could be impeached again. Some Republicans want to invoke the 25th Amendment. You inspired a moronic mob to terrorize the Capitol (in a pandemic). Oh, and come Jan. 21, you’ll face a mountain of legal challenges and a criminal probe. You should resign, but you won’t.

Before you get what you deserve, you should probably take a few swings.

I know everyone hates when politicians play golf while the country falls apart, but this is a special case.

Advertisement

Remember when George Bush commented on a suicide bomber in Isreal and then, after a long pause, told reporters to “now watch this drive?”

And remember how many times Trump commented on Obama’s golf outings?

Oh, Ebola, I remember that.

Advertisement

In four years you’ve played 285 rounds of golf, costing taxpayers an estimated $142 million. And as long as we’re counting, Obama, that dude you love to criticize, played 333 rounds in eight years.

But, yes, I want you to go and play more golf in the two weeks remaining in your presidency. It might actually be good for the country.

Advertisement

Maybe you should give your buddy Jay Feely a call. The former kicker and NFL on CBS broadcaster should be around after wildcard weekend.

Advertisement

We know you want to take a Scottish golf vacation but, unfortunately, that country won’t let you in. And based on your behavior, I don’t know what other democracy will invite you to their links. Lucky for you, Florida is nice this time of year. Or maybe North Korea?

You can do whatever you want. Cheat, lie, crown yourself club champion… just keep in on the course. You can get out now and hold your Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias on the 18th green.

Advertisement

You still have plenty of time to play golf. But the sooner you head to the greens, the better.

And if you somehow don’t wind up in court or behind bars, keep swinging.