Photo: Jeff Roberson (AP)

Days after prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera, Major League Baseball announced that Herrera has been suspended for 85 games.



Herrera was arrested in May at an Atlantic City hotel after his girlfriend told casino security that she was attacked. The alleged victim did not want to push forward with the charges against Herrera (simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury), and they were dropped on condition that Herrera attend counseling for two months.

Meanwhile, MLB was carrying on an investigation of their own, and today they announced that Herrera will be suspended for 85 games, retroactive to June 24. Herrera will not be eligible for the postseason, and he will not appeal the suspension. The Phillies released a short statement in support of the penalty: