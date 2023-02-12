Deadspin predicts the Super Bowl LVII winner

Thomas Laforgia, editor

The Giants will cap off an impossible comeback over the New England Patriots when Eli Manning completes a last-minute prayer to David Tyree in a play that will forever be remembered as one of the most incredible in Super Bowl history. New York wins, 17-14, and Manning is named MVP for the first time (but not the last) in his Hall of Fame career.

Oh, you meant this year? Shit.

Eagles 27, Chiefs 17