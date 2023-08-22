With Baker Mayfield leading the way, you can already throw in the towel on Tampa Bay’s season

Well, it’s official. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doomed to finish the season with six wins. Tampa announced Tuesday morning that Baker Mayfield has been named the Week 1 starter for the team after beating out Kyle Trask for the spot, as many suspected would happen. Prepare for mediocrity, Bucs fans.

Don’t get mad at the messenger. That’s what history clearly shows us when Mayfield is a team’s starting QB for a majority of the season. In four years as QB1 for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield won six games in three out of four years. He was able to help lead the Browns to 11 wins in 2020, but that didn’t last long.

Baker’s rah-rah motivational tactics played well in college but have yet to bring him much success in the NFL. But let’s give credit where it’s due. Mayfield does have one postseason victory, which is more than can be said about many other QBs in the league. Outside of that ‘20 campaign, there has been little to write home about when it comes to Mayfield.

Everyone raved about Mayfield after a decent game or two in LA with the Rams last season. Then suddenly, Sean McVay was supposedly going to revamp his career and all this other nonsense. Apparently, that plan never got to coach McVay’s inbox because once the season was done, Mayfield was on his way to Tampa Bay via free agency.

All there is to do now is wish the Bucs luck, since they will need lots of it.