The Great Debates tournament: Final Four

Your final arguments left standing are: Jordan-LeBron, cats-dogs, Biggie-2Pac, and Stone Cold-The Rock

By
Sean Beckwith
 and Stephen Knox
Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty, Clive Brunskill/Getty, Focus On Sport/Getty, The Ring Magazine/Getty, Dan Mullan/Getty, Ken Levine/Getty

The Final Four is here, with a bunch of heavy hitters and a No. 8 seed that, technically, is a heavy hitter as well. Jordan-LeBron, cats-dogs, Biggie-2Pac, and The Rock-Stone Cold are the last debates left standing, and we’re going to lose at least one more 1 seed, and possibly two if The People’s Champ and Steve Austin KO Notorious and 2Pac like every other opponent they’ve faced.

However, the juiciest matchup of the Final Four is a test of people’s love for animals versus their love for Michael Jordan or LeBron James. I’m not going to say this might as well be a de facto title game because every argument still alive smashed their Elite 8 foes, but let’s just say the winner will be the betting favorite in the title game by a long shot.

While we’ve seen close matchups throughout this tournament, none of them featured the Final Four participants. Not even when The Rock and Stone Cold took out The Meaning of Life in the round of 32. These are the best “teams,” and this should (hopefully) be a competitive Final Four.

Thanks to everyone who’s weighed in. Ideally, we can do a novelty bracket again next March, but who knows with Elon’s new tweeter registration act. All polls can be found on Twitter, so make sure to follow @Deadspin and, as always, vote! To see the full field and the results from previous rounds, check them out here — 64, 32, Sweet 16, and Elite 8.

First Take Region No. 1: LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

First Take Region No. 1: LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

Photo: Getty Images

For some the choice is obvious, for others it’s the type of sports debate that makes you feel like your T.V. is slapping you in the head at 10 a.m. Whether you hate or love this classic, it will make you feel something.

Michael Jordan is the face of the modern NBA. He took the interest that Magic Johnson and Larry Bird injected into the league in the early 80s and used it to build the first athlete economic empire. The NBA was selling its individual stars to market the games so Jordan’s agent — David Faulk — took it one step further with his client. He wanted Nike to market Jordan like a tennis star. Like a singular athlete.

LeBron James had seen the success of this his whole life and set a plan into action early. He signed a $90 million deal with Nike before he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, James has started a fast-food pizza restaurant and also owns a production company that remade both Space Jam and the early 1990s classic House Party.

These two are true A-list celebrities. Not just sports famous, but pop culture icons like Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy, Jack Nicholson, etc. Also one has the highest points per game average in NBA history and the other holds the record for total points scored.

- Stephen Knox

Siskel & Ebert Region No. 1: Cats vs. Dogs

Siskel & Ebert Region No. 1: Cats vs. Dogs

Photo: AP

Let’s be a little more creative than splitting this down the gender line. You know cat people, I know cat people, and there are certain people who are just cat people. But this isn’t about which version of a crazy cat person or Best In Show dog obsessive is worse. It’s about the animals themselves.

The nicest dogs are as great as the nicest cats, and ditto for the worst dogs and worst cats. I just think your average run-of-the-mill (not puppy mill, please, responsible practices for both species) dog is better than an average cat. The upside of felines is less maintenance. You don’t have to walk them or make sure to let them out every so often. With dogs, you get to bring them outside and on camping trips and a lot of other places. (Probably too many, but again, let’s focus on the animals, not the terrible owners.)

I don’t know who prevails in cats versus dogs, but I do know who wins in journalists versus cats and/or dogs, so I am aware of just how pervasive this argument is.

- Sean Beckwith

Pardon The Interruption Region No. 8: The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Pardon The Interruption Region No. 8: The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Photo: WWE

At the time, Stone Cold was the biggest wrestler ever, by far, at least in terms of his ability to draw money. He chugged beers, talked shit, and did it with as much charisma as anybody. That’s why it was so alarming when The Rock showed up with just as much cachet, if not more. It was one of those feuds that made fans not want to pick a side.

Of course, we did, and if you chose The Rock, good for you. It goes without saying who won the post-wrestling career arc, though I feel like things could’ve gone differently for Austin without the injuries. I mean there’s a chance this debate could still go to Stone Cold, but it’s less dependent on his future actions and more about how many Black Adams the People’s (but not Box Office) Champ has in him.

- Sean Beckwith

McLaughlin Group Region No. 1: Biggie vs. 2Pac

McLaughlin Group Region No. 1: Biggie vs. 2Pac

Photo: Getty Images

Yes, Tupac Shakur was more famous. Biggie was great playing himself on Martin, but Tupac was an actor capable of owning movies. He was bigger than simply a musician. Tupac was a star.

His personality was a force both for good and bad. He could make some truly profound statements about the state of the world, but he also went to jail for sexual assault and reveled in an out-of-control persona.

Biggie was about the music, and few have ever spit better bars into a microphone. We only got two solo Notorious B.I.G. albums. His debut — Ready to Die — was of the same quality as The Chronic and Illmatic. The next one — Life After Death — was a strong project but fell just a bit short. As a musician sometimes it’s hard to get back to the hunger and raw storytelling of a debut album. Unfortunately, we never got to see him try again.

Two young people, gone too soon, who left indelible marks on American culture.

- Stephen Knox

